CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $7.88 on Friday, hitting $598.33. 3,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $576.30. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $315.85 and a fifty-two week high of $638.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total value of $174,267.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,109 shares of company stock worth $28,803,346 in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.60.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.