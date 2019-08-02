Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.81 ($60.24).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €39.84 ($46.33) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a 1 year high of €81.20 ($94.42). The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.78.

Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

