Cowen Boosts EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $135.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $115.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.64. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

