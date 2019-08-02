Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.47. The company has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,607,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,664,000 after buying an additional 1,610,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,691,000 after buying an additional 1,308,339 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,139,000 after buying an additional 766,200 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

