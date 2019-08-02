Craig Hallum Boosts Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $110.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $38,308.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,954,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,252,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

