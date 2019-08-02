Craig Hallum Boosts Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $173.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.88. 652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.35. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $261.80.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $264.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.38 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

