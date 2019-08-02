Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cray from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cray from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cray has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CRAY remained flat at $$34.71 during midday trading on Thursday. 221,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,206. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Cray has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Cray had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Cray’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cray will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian C. Henry sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,042,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,637.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Henry sold 52,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $1,659,268.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $2,809,919 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAY. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Cray by 1,027.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cray during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cray during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cray during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Cray during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

