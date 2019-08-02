Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WAF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Siltronic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.22 ($96.77).

Shares of WAF opened at €69.06 ($80.30) on Monday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €63.57.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

