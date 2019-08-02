Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CXDO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 million, a P/E ratio of 315.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. Crexendo had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $29,267.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 105,788 shares of company stock worth $348,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

