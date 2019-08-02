Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

CRSP stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 597,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,173. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 898,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,410,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $6,670,400. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

