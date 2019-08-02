Critical Analysis: Danaher (NYSE:DHR) & Crawford United (NYSE:CRAWA)

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) and Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Danaher and Crawford United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher 12.22% 11.53% 6.70% Crawford United 6.53% 51.08% 13.40%

Volatility & Risk

Danaher has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford United has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Danaher shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Danaher shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Crawford United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Danaher and Crawford United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher 0 2 11 0 2.85 Crawford United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaher currently has a consensus target price of $143.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Danaher’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Danaher is more favorable than Crawford United.

Dividends

Danaher pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crawford United does not pay a dividend. Danaher pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danaher and Crawford United’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher $19.89 billion 5.06 $2.65 billion $4.52 31.02 Crawford United $66.38 million 0.77 $3.61 million $1.52 12.17

Danaher has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford United. Crawford United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaher, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Danaher beats Crawford United on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and molecular diagnostics products. This segment offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. The company's Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. This segment offers implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides analytical instruments, software, services, and consumables for consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions. Its customers include health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets. This segment also designs, manufactures, and installs custom air handling equipment under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. The Industrial Hose segment manufactures and sells flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distributes silicone and hydraulic hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

