Critical Comparison: Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) & First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA and First Quantum Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 2 4 3 0 2.11

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -309.16% First Quantum Minerals 10.19% 4.63% 2.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA and First Quantum Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $3.97 billion 1.40 $441.00 million N/A N/A

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA.

Dividends

First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA has a beta of -139.68, meaning that its stock price is 14,068% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA Company Profile

Royal Standard Minerals Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire or merge with assets or businesses that maximize value for shareholders. Previously, the company was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. Royal Standard Minerals Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

