Critical Contrast: Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) versus StoneMor Partners (NASDAQ:STON)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Verb Technology alerts:

This table compares Verb Technology and StoneMor Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $30,000.00 1,524.52 -$12.13 million N/A N/A StoneMor Partners $316.13 million 0.22 -$71.94 million N/A N/A

Verb Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneMor Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Verb Technology and StoneMor Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneMor Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of StoneMor Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of StoneMor Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and StoneMor Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -20,124.24% N/A -694.66% StoneMor Partners -20.79% -3,024.67% -3.80%

Summary

StoneMor Partners beats Verb Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE. The company provides its products for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, ad agencies, online marketers, advertisers, sponsors, social media influencers, enterprise users, religious organizations, health care providers, network marketing and multi-level marketing companies, media companies, motion picture studios, social media companies, schools and training facilities, and other person or organizations. The company was formerly known as nFüsz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others. It also provides receptacles for cremated remains that include urns, and the inurnment of cremated remains in niches or scattering gardens; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, insurance products, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. As of November 8, 2018, the company owned and operated 322 cemeteries and 91 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor GP LLC serves as the general partner of StoneMor Partners L.P. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.