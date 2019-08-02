Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CL King upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. 51,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91. Crocs has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 25.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 24.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 277.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 105.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

