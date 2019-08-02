Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $24.44. Crocs shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 1,150,404 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crocs announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 25.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crocs by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Crocs by 420.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 86,944 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Crocs by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

