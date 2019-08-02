Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.50, approximately 696 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.00.

About Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Croghan Colonial Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings account.

