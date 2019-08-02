CrypticCoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $41,972.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

