CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. CubeSmart also posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,578.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,155,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550,430 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,620,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,225,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,503,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 536,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 295,063 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.82. 1,168,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,327. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

