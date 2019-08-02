Curecoin Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $771,300.00 and approximately $1,011.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00922255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000502 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,215,392 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.