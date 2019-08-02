CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

Shares of CVS opened at $55.54 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

