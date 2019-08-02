CyberMiles Hits Market Cap of $29.94 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $29.94 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Cobinhood and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00925666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000496 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Koinex, Tokenomy, Bithumb, IDCM, Huobi, Bibox, BCEX, Cobinhood, CoinBene, DragonEX, Zebpay, Binance, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.