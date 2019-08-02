CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CYB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.10

CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CYB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$3.10 ($2.20) and last traded at A$3.11 ($2.20), with a volume of 23734072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.58 ($2.54).

The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,435.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.52.

CYBG PLC/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:CYB)

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

