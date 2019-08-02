CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBAY opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.26. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.66 and a quick ratio of 18.66.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

