CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Announces Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. CyrusOne updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.02. 1,640,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 190.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 69.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

