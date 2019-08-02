Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.21. Cytori Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 241,853 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Cytori Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 272.70%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cytori Therapeutics stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) by 724.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.76% of Cytori Therapeutics worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc is a late stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of autologous cell therapies from adipose tissue, using its proprietary technology, to treat a variety of medical conditions. It offers the Cytori Nanomedicine, Cytori Cell Therapy, and other clinical trials.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytori Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytori Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.