D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Earnings Results

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of DHI opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

