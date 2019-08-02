DA Davidson Lowers AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Underperform

DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APPF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $106.10 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Shares of APPF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 62,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,559. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $1,019,575.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,922,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,550 over the last three months. 42.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AppFolio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AppFolio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

