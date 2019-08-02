Dai Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.53 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $77.53 million and $9.17 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009339 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network and AirSwap.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00262785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.01428973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00022971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00111355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 77,110,091 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, OasisDEX, AirSwap, DDEX, YoBit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, Gatecoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

