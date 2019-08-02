Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAI. Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.71 ($64.78).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €45.60 ($53.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. Daimler has a 52 week low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.