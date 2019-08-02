David B. Weiner Sells 16,352 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Director David B. Weiner sold 16,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $44,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 797,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

INO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 501,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $268.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.95% and a negative net margin of 295.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 217,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 124,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $12,169,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.