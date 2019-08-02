DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DCC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 9,500 ($124.13) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.23) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,204.75 ($107.21).

Get DCC alerts:

LON DCC traded down GBX 260 ($3.40) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,644 ($86.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,975.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.75. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,450 ($97.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a GBX 93.37 ($1.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $44.98. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Donal Murphy sold 9,200 shares of DCC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,951 ($90.83), for a total value of £639,492 ($835,609.56).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.