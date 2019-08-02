Debitum Reaches Market Cap of $649,211.00 (DEB)

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Debitum has a market capitalization of $649,211.00 and approximately $40,298.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Debitum has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Debitum token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00267013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.01415572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00112364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Debitum Token Profile

Debitum launched on October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,645,716 tokens. Debitum’s official message board is blog.debitum.network. Debitum’s official website is debitum.network. The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork.

Buying and Selling Debitum

Debitum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

