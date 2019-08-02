Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVP) Trading Down 1.3%

Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVP)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $31.00, approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 39,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deep Value ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Deep Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

