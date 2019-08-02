Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) COO Sells $888,760.00 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DE opened at $161.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $171.22.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $209.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.