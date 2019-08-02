Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) EVP Sells $52,800.00 in Stock

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $42.06 on Friday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,863,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,276,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,715,000 after buying an additional 576,457 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 394,557 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,272,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,049,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after buying an additional 289,314 shares during the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

