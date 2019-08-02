Dent (DENT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.17 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bitbns and LATOKEN. Dent has a market cap of $44.46 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00273567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.01410719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00113197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,905,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Radar Relay, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Liquid, Bitbns, Allbit, Coinrail, Lykke Exchange, WazirX, IDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, FCoin, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, BitForex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

