DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, RTT News reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 3,663,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,710. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

In related news, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $840,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $164,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,395 and have sold 129,762 shares valued at $7,142,203. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,549,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,911,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,780 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,890,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,355,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,602,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,050,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,673,000 after buying an additional 125,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

