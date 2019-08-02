Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €37.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($27.44) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.20 ($37.44) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.22 ($33.97).

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €24.64 ($28.65) on Monday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €24.86.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

