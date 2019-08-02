DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Raised by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DexCom worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $107,191,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 71.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,642,000 after buying an additional 485,519 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,452,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,992,000 after buying an additional 205,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,776,000 after buying an additional 152,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $13,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.71.

DXCM opened at $148.32 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 494.40 and a beta of 0.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $877,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total transaction of $309,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,313 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

