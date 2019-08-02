DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DGSE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 2,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,516. DGSE Companies has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter.

About DGSE Companies

DGSE Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

