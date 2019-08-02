Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diageo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,939,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 17,346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,672 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Diageo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,095,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

DEO traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $166.54. 213,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.92. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $176.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

