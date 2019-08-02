Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a €32.60 ($37.91) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.26 ($41.00).

ETR:DLG opened at €40.60 ($47.21) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €14.78 ($17.19) and a 1-year high of €40.30 ($46.86). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

