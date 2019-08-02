DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DMAC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. 36,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,366. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.29% of DiaMedica Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

