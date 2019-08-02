Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Trading 16% Higher This Week

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for $14.28 or 0.00136850 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $12.31 million and $57,946.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.57 or 0.05734776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001147 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

DPT is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,719 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

