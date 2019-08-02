DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post $254.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.63 million to $274.99 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $237.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $930.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.69 million to $967.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $967.47 million, with estimates ranging from $906.21 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

DRH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

In other news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,277,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,148 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,224,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,362,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 264,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 963,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

