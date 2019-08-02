Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. Diana Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DSX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 140,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,947. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $336.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.