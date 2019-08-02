DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DIC. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.12 ($12.93).

Shares of DIC traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €10.64 ($12.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €8.76 ($10.19) and a 12-month high of €10.72 ($12.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $768.36 million and a PE ratio of 15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.29.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

