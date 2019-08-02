DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Issues Earnings Results

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.60-6.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.60-6.70 EPS.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.93. The stock had a trading volume of 250,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,178. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $2,061,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,970.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,333 shares of company stock worth $3,537,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

