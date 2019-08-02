Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits Market Capitalization of $45,135.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $45,135.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 33,162,973 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

