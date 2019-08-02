Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 645,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,667. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $821,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,058.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $35,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,151.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $892,272. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $157,000.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

